Come observe bird banding at Audubon

On Saturday mornings from April 29 through May 20, you are invited to join ornithologists at the Audubon Community Nature Center to observe them bird banding. Dr. Scott Stoleson and Don Watts, who have both federal and state permits as well as a great deal of training and experience, capture the birds in You can drop in any time between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to learn exactly how this is done and why.

