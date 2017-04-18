Clarendon property may be removed fro...

Clarendon property may be removed from RDA blight list

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

The property owner, Bobby Reitz, said that he'd gone through a list of fixes given to him by code officers. Much of the work involved improvements to a bathroom floor, as well as improvement to the tub and surround inside the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI Tue Pico De Gallo 1
alicia pape (Apr '16) Apr 9 Tossedsalad cumin... 14
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) Apr 7 Boo Boo 3
News Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house Apr 1 Poor Sis 4
Bike Path Mar 26 Jdb 4
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Jasmine Lindgren Mar 22 Backdoor Knockin 5
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC