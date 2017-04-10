Center of Learning
Established by act of the state legislature in 2014, the RRC has been tasked with forming a community college to serve Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren counties. Duane Vicini, Educational Consortium of the Upper Allegheny President and RRC Project Executive, said that the RRC board accepted the site selection committee's recommendation at a Tuesday meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC