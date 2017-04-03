Catherine Armstrong
Catherine M. Armstrong, 82, of Thatcher's Ln., Youngsville, passed away Thursday evening, April 6, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born October 29, 1934 in Youngsville, a daughter to the late William and Josephine Mahoney Smith Reed.
