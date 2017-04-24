Carole Wunner
Carole A. Wunner, age 81, of Erie, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Saint Vincent Hospital. Born in Warren, Pennsylvania, on September 28, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Hazel Weigle.
