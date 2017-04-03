Briefsa
The Penn State Alumni Association Warren County Chapter will award two $500 book scholarships from the Anthony Scordo Memorial Fund to students beginning studies at any Penn State campus this year. Application forms are available at high school guidance counselor offices or by contacting Bruce Williams, 308 Poplar St., Warren, 723-8555, or [email protected]
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Watchful eye
|13
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC