Arlene Kinnaman
Kinnaman, age 62, of Endeavor, PA, died on Tuesday evening, April 25, 2017 at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Warren, PA. She was born on June 1, 1954 in Warren, daughter of the late Merton S. and Phyllis N. Russ.
