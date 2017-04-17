Alan Petersen
Alan Douglas Petersen, 65, formerly of Warren, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 14, 2017 at his residence in Muncy, PA. Alan was born July 18, 1951 in Warren, PA, the son of H. Allen Petersen and his wife Bobbi, of Warren, and Norma Gregersen Petersen, of Russell, PA.
