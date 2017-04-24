ACA holds 4th annual Appetite for the...

ACA holds 4th annual Appetite for the Arts

The fourth International Appetite for the Arts cooking contest and tasting event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Holy Redeemer Center on Warren's eastside. Allegheny Center for the Arts , 444 Pennsylvania Avenue West above Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, invites the community to this fundraiser.

