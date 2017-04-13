13th Allegheny Reservoir Clean-up on May 13th
The 2017 Allegheny Reservoir Clean-Up will take place on May 13. This will be the 13th year for the Reservoir Clean-up. The annual cleanup continues to be a cooperative effort involving the US Forest Service , US Army Corps of Engineers, Warren County Adult Probation and Parole, and numerous other agencies, organizations, and businesses.
