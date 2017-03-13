Zonta celebrates $11,000 fundraiser at Lucky Numbers Luncheon
Photo submitted to Times Observer Zonta Club of Warren President Cheryl Gruber presents Terry Pearson with $1,000 for Hooktown Holiday's Inc. Zonta Club of Warren held its 19th Annual Lucky Numbers Luncheon on Saturday, March 4, at the Conewango Club. The event raised close to $11,000.
