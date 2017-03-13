Youngsville football to co-op with Warren
Monday night, the Warren County School District board of school directors voted 5-4 to approve a football co-op between Youngsville and Warren. Students-athletes from Youngsville who wish to compete will do so with Warren and Youngsville's program will be discontinued.
