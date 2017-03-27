"You didn't show much gratitude to those who've offered you employment" ~ Judge Morgan

A Frewsburg man will serve a third term in state prison after he was sentenced for burglary in Warren County court Tuesday. Randy Houghwot, 35, was sentenced to a term of 16 to 48 months at a state correctional facility, restitution of $758.56, $375 in fees, drug and alcohol treatment, and no contact with the victim for burglary from a former employer.

