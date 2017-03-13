Worship arts major Adam John Moxness to perform cabaret-style show for senior recital

Judson University worship arts senior Adam John Moxness will perform a cabaret-style show for his senior recital Friday, March 24. Senior worship arts major Adam John Moxness will take to the stage to perform a medley of 16 songs taken from 15 contemporary musical theater productions, including "Les Miserables," "The Last Five Years" and "Hamilton," during his senior recital Friday, March 24, in the Thulin Performance Hall in the Thompson Center, 1151 N. State St., Elgin. The event will be free and open to the public.

