Wolf proposal to eliminate Delaware loophole

17 hrs ago

WARREN RUDA / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Gov. Tom Wolf wants to eliminate the Delaware loophole, which allows businesses headquartered in other states to avoid paying taxes on their operations here. HARRISBURG - Creating a fairer tax system is on the state budget agenda again with a proposal from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to eliminate a business tax loophole.

