William McKendree
Born on November 16, 1962 in Warren, PA, he was the son of William E. McKendree, Sr., and Blanche Hayes McKendree. Bill was a truck driver for Advance Disposal and had worked at Betts Industries for many years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|26 min
|You have no idea
|8
|Deer population
|7 hr
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|11 hr
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Tue
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC