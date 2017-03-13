Warren woman charged with dropping baby - on purpose'

City of Warren police have charged Nicole Amber Rossman, 24, 109 Prospect St., after an incident that occurred at her residence on March 2 at about 9:45 a.m. According to the affidavit of probable cause, filed on March 10 with District Justice Laura Bauer's office, police were contacted by Warren County Children and Youth "with a report of an eleven month old child that was seen in the Emergency Room of Warren General Hospital with multiple injuries." "stated that the incident occurred on March 1, 2017 and the parents of the child reported that the mother was holding the child and they both fell down the steps in their residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.