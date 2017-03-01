Warren swimmers ready for districts
Warren senior Savannah Tichenor and her teammates embark on the 2017 District 10 swimming championships today and Saturday at the SPIREa SInstitute in Geneva, OH. After some time off it's time for the Warren Dragons to embark on the District 10 Class 3A swimming championships, which begin Friday and run through Saturday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jiggers
|7 hr
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|9 hr
|Bing
|3
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|Bing
|9
|Doesn't seem to be anything to do here.
|9 hr
|Bing
|2
|The revitalization of Russell
|9 hr
|Oliver
|3
|Bike Path
|Feb 26
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Feb 24
|Slow Poke
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC