Warren man sentenced for trying to use son's urine for drug test
Procuring clean urine from his eight-year-old son in an attempt to pass a drug test has landed a Warren man a state prison sentence. Andrew Cornelius will spend the next year plus the state correctional system after Judge Gregory Hammond levied his sentence on Friday for charges including defiant trespass, corruption of minors and obstructing the administration of law or governmental function.
