Warren grads Wilson, Bupp finding success on college diamond
Paige Wilson continued her impressive freshman season for the Cal U Lady Vulcans with 13 hits at the PFX Spring Games held this week in Clermont, Florida. After a few strong games early in the week, Wilson added a 2-for-3 day against Philadelphia U and went 2-for-4 against Nova Southeastern.
