Warren-Eisenhower battle in softball scrimmage
Warren's Kiersten Hoffman is congratulated by teammate Celia Chase after Hoffman crossed the plate in the first inning of Wednesday's scrimmage against Eisenhower. Warren officially opens the season Friday at Meadville, while Eisenhower is at Kane on Saturday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|12 hr
|Word on the street
|1
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Watchful eye
|13
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC