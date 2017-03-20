Warren County bath salts trail traced to China

With help from the Warren County Drug Task Force, an investigation by the Drug Enforcment Administration has resulted in the indictment of two California residents. Terry Ford, 37, and Dawn Peters, 35, both of Clovis, Fresno County, Calif., are charged with distributing synthetic drugs, conspiracy, and money laundering, according to the Eastern District of California of the U.S. Attorney Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.