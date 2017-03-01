Ward Knopf

Ward E. Knopf, 82, of Russell, PA, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the St. Vincent Health Center of Erie, PA. Ward was born November 13, 1934 in Warren, PA, the son of the late Ward E. and Gladys E. Munson Knopf Sr. Ward graduated High School in Sugar Grove and the served two years in the U.S. Army.

