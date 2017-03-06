WAHS student Black garners equestrian...

WAHS student Black garners equestrian honors

Summer Black, a student at Warren Area High School and a member of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association, competed in the IEA Region 8/9 Finals with her team - the Lake Erie Equestrian in Rochester, NY. Black won the Varsity Intermediate Over Fences Division and placed in the Varsity Open on the Flat Division, which qualified her for the IEA Zone 2 Finals in both divisions.

