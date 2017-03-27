Vincent has best start of season for Bonnies
Casey Vincent helped the St. Bonaventure baseball team pick up a win over Saint Louis last week, starting on the mound in a 6-5 Atlantic 10 victory. Vincent wasn't credited with the win, but scattered six hits and two earned runs over seven innings of work.
