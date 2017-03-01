Trio of wrestlers set for NW 2A Regional
Eisenhower's Spencer Head and coach Kris Black will be heading to the Northwest Region Class 2Aa STournament today and Saturday, where Head will compete in the 152-pound weight class. A pair of Eisenhower wrestlers - Logan Jaquay and Spencer Head, as well as Youngsville's Nathan Lehman advanced to the Northwest Class 2A Regional today and Saturday via their performances at the District 10 championships last weekend.
