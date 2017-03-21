Treatment plant closure
Waste Treatment Corporation, in Pleasant Township, closed its plant in November of 2016, according to Corporate Administrator Kelly Roddy. The facility offered transportation, processing, and recovery of non-hazardous industrial wastes and wastewaters, oil and gas well liquids, municipal sewage, drinking water sludge, septic tank sludge.
