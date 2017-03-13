Tidioute Life

Photos submitted to Times Observer Tidioute School students in grades K4 to grade 6 were treated to an Ice Cream Social last week as a thank you for bringing so many items in for the VFW Auxiliary Troop Boxes. Dr. Allen, in the shirt and tie, pitched in to help serve the ice cream.

