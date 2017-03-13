Tidioute Life
Photos submitted to Times Observer Tidioute School students in grades K4 to grade 6 were treated to an Ice Cream Social last week as a thank you for bringing so many items in for the VFW Auxiliary Troop Boxes. Dr. Allen, in the shirt and tie, pitched in to help serve the ice cream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|7 min
|you have no idea
|20
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC