The Sounds of the Junk Yard, a 1964 vinyl record

Last week, I posted about The Sounds of the Office , a 1964 vinyl record released by Folkways Records of field recordings by Michael Siegel. This week, it's The Sounds of the Junk Yard, another 1964 Folkways collection of Siegel's field recordings, ranging from an Acetylene Torch to Alligator Shears to a Paper Baler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.