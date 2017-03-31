The Sounds of the Junk Yard, a 1964 vinyl record
Last week, I posted about The Sounds of the Office , a 1964 vinyl record released by Folkways Records of field recordings by Michael Siegel. This week, it's The Sounds of the Junk Yard, another 1964 Folkways collection of Siegel's field recordings, ranging from an Acetylene Torch to Alligator Shears to a Paper Baler.
