Tenacious 10: Dragons sending record number to Northwest Regional

Ten Warren wrestlers will be making the trip to Altoona for the Northwest Region Class 3A Tournament at Altoona High School Field House today and Saturday. The 10 - Avery Smith, Alex Anderson, Jake Fankhouser, John Fankhouser, Alex Weston, Jake Engstrom, Owen Balas, Blake Ristau, Nick DeSimone and Brett Cummings set a record for number of Warren wrestlers to advance at the District 10 championships.

