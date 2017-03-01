Tenacious 10: Dragons sending record number to Northwest Regional
Ten Warren wrestlers will be making the trip to Altoona for the Northwest Region Class 3A Tournament at Altoona High School Field House today and Saturday. The 10 - Avery Smith, Alex Anderson, Jake Fankhouser, John Fankhouser, Alex Weston, Jake Engstrom, Owen Balas, Blake Ristau, Nick DeSimone and Brett Cummings set a record for number of Warren wrestlers to advance at the District 10 championships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jiggers
|20 hr
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|23 hr
|Bing
|3
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|23 hr
|Bing
|9
|Doesn't seem to be anything to do here.
|23 hr
|Bing
|2
|The revitalization of Russell
|23 hr
|Oliver
|3
|Bike Path
|Feb 26
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Feb 24
|Slow Poke
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC