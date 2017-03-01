Suites-at-Rousefor-web

37 min ago Read more: Times Observer

A rare meeting of the Warren County Industrial Development Authority resulted in action that will finance expansion of the Suites at Rouse. Attorney Tom Tupitza, the Authority's bond counsel, said that the IDA is conducting the public hearing on behalf of the county commissioners and is a requirement of the tax code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

