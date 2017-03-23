Sugar is Poison' topic of St. Patrick...

Sugar is Poison' topic of St. Patrick's Day-themed Woman's Club program

Photo submitted to Times Observer Jeff Barkstrom from Barkstrom's Acupuncture, Jamestown, N.Y., presented the Woman's Club a program entitled "Sugar is Poisen." Prior to the Saint Patrick's Day-themed Woman's Club luncheon, Monday, March 20, Jeff Barkstrom and his protege, Wendy, from Barkstrom's Acupuncture in Jamestown, N.Y., presented members and their guests with information on the topic As a Chinese Medicine Practitioner with 12 years experience advising people on diet and lifestyle, Barkstrom gave historical background on the introduction of sugar into the human diet.

