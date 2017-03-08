Sorting definitions
The focus was defining what a manufactured home is as well as defining industrial housing and recreational vehicles. The definitions had been altered between their prior approval by the commission and and a public meeting the Warren County Commissioners held last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worn pennsylvania
|Sat
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|John weber
|Sat
|Josh
|16
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC