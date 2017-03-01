Smoke-Detectors
The Hi-Ed partnered with the City of Warren Police Department Law Enforcement Explorers and Warren Wal-Mart to provide the smoke detectors for students. Derick Nowacki, a senior at Warren Area High School who has been a member of the Explorer program, spoke to the young students about the benefits of the program.
