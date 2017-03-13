Silver Winds presents: Love and Leprechauns March 19 at First United Methodist
Photo submitted to Times Observer Silver Winds Flute Choir Quartet prepares for March 19th 4 p.m. concert, Love and leprechauns. The performance will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Market Street in Warren From left, in front, are Becky Darbee and Laura Whitten and, in back, Penny Chaffee and Emily Frederick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|John weber
|Mar 11
|Josh
|16
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC