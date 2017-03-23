Shirley Shine

Shirley Shine

Shirley P. Shine, 86, of Tiona, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the Warren Manor, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Shirley was born September 6, 1930 in Melfort, Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of the late Earl E. and Edith Campbell Patten.

