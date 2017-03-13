Sallie Urbanik
Sallie J. Urbanik, 59, of Tidioute, PA, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017 at The Rouse Home in Youngsville, PA. Born on August 9, 1957 in Titusville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Joann Hoffman Mellon.
