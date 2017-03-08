Safe driving for dollars
The Teen Driving Competition exists in numerous counties throughout the state, according to event literature. Lead sponsor for the event is the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, with other sponsors including XPO Logistics and the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Network providing the direct management of the young driver safety program in PennDOT District 1 counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|18 hr
|You have no idea
|8
|Deer population
|Wed
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Wed
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Tue
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC