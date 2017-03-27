Randy Polley
Randy G. Polley, age 58, passed away peacefully at the home of his sons in Erie on Sunday, 32617, following a yearlong battle with brain cancer. Randy faced this battle with strenghth and dignity, surrounded by the love and support of his family and many, many friends, remaining positive throughout.
