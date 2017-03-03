Preserving history, and other matters, at the Warren County Historical Society
In addition to the Historical Society office at 210 Fourth Ave., the Society also runs the Wilder Museum on Erie Ave. in Irvine. Gray said that the Society has had discussions with previous boards of county commissioners over the years about writing grants for work on the buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream man
|Sat
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC