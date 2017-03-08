Pleas entered in arraignment court

Two defendants entered guilty pleas while the remaining defendants all pled not guilty during arraignment court on Thursday before President Judge Maureen Skerda. Andersen was charged by agents of the Warren County Drug Task Force in January for controlled buys that occurred on October 26 and October 27 of last year.

