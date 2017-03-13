Photos submitted to Times Observer Le...

Photos submitted to Times Observer Lelia Barmes and Colin Blair are painting their background.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Observer

In an effort to get students excited about storytelling and writing, Rachael McClellan is using the iconic work of children's author and illustrator Eric Carle. into a unit on writing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John weber 7 hr Duh 17
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
Deer population Mar 8 Blowhole 6
News The revitalization of Russell Mar 8 Full of it 6
News Bernard Fox Mar 7 marcia neil 1
News County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16) Mar 5 Bing 11
Jiggers Mar 2 Pepper 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC