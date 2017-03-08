Photos submitted to Times Observer Gr...

Photos submitted to Times Observer Gregory Popovich with Rex the Dog and Sebastian the Cat.

Gregory Popovich is a multi-award-winning juggler, acrobat, physical comedian, circus clown, and the heart, soul and genius behind Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, appearing at Warren's Struthers Library Theatre on Sunday, April 2. by the New York Times, Popovich will be arriving at the historic theatre with over 30 pet performers. All the furry and feathered stars - including a miniature horse, twelve dogs, fourteen cats, three geese, two goats, one parrot, and six white mice - share one special trait.

