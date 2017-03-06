WARREN RUDA / THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Greg Collins and Katie McCarthy Lambert read to children at the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre to mark the second anniversary of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library last year. MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Bill Jones, president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, reads to a class at Dodson Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

