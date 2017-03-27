Phillips pleads guilty to burglary and assault of 2 neighbors
Assistant Public Defender Nicholis Milardo said that part of the negotiated plea with the District Attorney's office is what the Commonwealth have no objection to running two of the sentences concurrently and that Phillips be boot camp eligible. Hammond advised Phillips that the burglary charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Watchful eye
|13
|Bike Path
|Sun
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC