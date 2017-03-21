Our Opinion: No strings attached

One reason so many education bureaucrats and liberal politicians do not like new U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is clear: They fear she and her boss, President Donald Trump, will eliminate the control Washington has over schools throughout the nation. In a speech to a conference of educators last week, DeVos said she favors more local control over public schools.

