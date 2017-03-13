Our Opinion: Better than nothing?
The idea, with a $500 million budget, was to use personnel who speak Arabic to monitor social media sites for signs the terrorists were trying to recruit specific people. But as an Associated Press investigation found, many of the Defense Department's counter-recruiters were deplorably deficient in both cultural and language skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Deer population
|Mar 8
|Blowhole
|6
|The revitalization of Russell
|Mar 8
|Full of it
|6
|Bernard Fox
|Mar 7
|marcia neil
|1
|County Blight Committee has busy agenda Thursday (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|Bing
|11
|Jiggers
|Mar 2
|Pepper
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Mar 2
|Bing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC