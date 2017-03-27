On The Record
Statutory Sexual Assault/Corruption of Minors. City of Warren police report that Kayhl Nearing, 19, of Kane, was charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors on Wednesday, March 22, following an investigation into a sexual assault that took place on Feb. 26. He was arraigned and placed in Warren County Jail on $25,000 bail, police said.
