Negotiations continue for work release center
Negotiations with the state continue regarding Warren County's wish to use a building on the Warren State Hospital grounds as a work release center. Essentially, a work release center would be a separate facility, designed specifically for people who don't need to be in the jail setting - non-violent offenders who are not significant risks in the community.
