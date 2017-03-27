Nancy Walters
Nancy L. Walters, 85, of Youngsville, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Rouse Home after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. She was born January 14, 1932 in Grand Valley, PA, a daughter to the late Howard and Ethyl Johnson Burleigh.
